Niskayuna holocaust memorial location unanimously approved

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The location of a new holocaust memorial in Niskayuna was unanimously approved.
The Niskayuna Town Planning Board approved the project, which will be located on Troy-Schenectady Road.
The site will be called the Capital Region District Jewish Holocaust Memorial.
Some neighbors were concerned the memorial would bring more traffic on Route 7 as well as the special permit the city was using to build the memorial.
