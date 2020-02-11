Weather Tools

Niskayuna holocaust memorial location unanimously approved

Local
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The location of a new holocaust memorial in Niskayuna was unanimously approved.

The Niskayuna Town Planning Board approved the project, which will be located on Troy-Schenectady Road.

The site will be called the Capital Region District Jewish Holocaust Memorial.

Some neighbors were concerned the memorial would bring more traffic on Route 7 as well as the special permit the city was using to build the memorial.

