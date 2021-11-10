Niskayuna CSD going remote Friday due to bus driver shortage

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Central School District is moving to remote learning on November 12 due to a bus driver shortage. The Interim Superintendent of Schools Juliette Pennyman made the announcement on the district’s website.

“Given the number of bus drivers that we know will be out on Friday, there is no way we could adequately run our transportation system,” said Pennyman. “We apologize for this inconvenience.”

The district gave specific instructions for students going remote:

Elementary students will have live instruction take place on Google Meets with materials on Google Classroom or SeeSaw

Middle and high school students will follow the current in-person bell schedule with live instruction on Meets with materials shared on Google Classroom

All self-contained special education programs will take place in-person with transportation provided

BOCES classes at Iroquois, Van Antwerp and Niskayuna High School will be in person

BOCES CTE programs will be in person with transportation provided

The district said they will provide more information about Friday as needed. More information can be found on the district’s website.