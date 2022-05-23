BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Niskayuna boy threw out the first pitch during the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners game on Sunday at Fenway Park. Jack Salinetti, an 8-year-old second-grader, is currently in remission from cancer.

When Jack was seven years old, he began experiencing shortness of breath, achy joints, and unexplained fatigue. On Halloween, he was too tired to trick-or-treat and his parents knew something was wrong. Blood tests found Jack had acute myeloid leukemia.

Acute myeloid leukemia is a cancer where abnormal blood cells accumulate in the bone marrow and spread quickly. Jack’s family traveled from Niskayuna to Boston Children’s Hospital where he went through five rounds of chemotherapy.

After almost seven months of inpatient care and baseball, lacrosse, and floor hockey games in the hallways, Jack was discharged on May 19 healthy and in remission. He will return for monthly checkups at Boston Children’s and hopes to become an engineer, professional athlete, or doctor someday.

Jack is a huge Red Sox fan and was able to throw out the first pitch thanks to Dunkin’. Check out the photos below.