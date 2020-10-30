Nine Pin to release Lady Apple cider

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine Pin Cider is releasing a new beverage to recognize the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. It’s called Lady Apple.

The cider was crafted from New York’s Lady apples to celebrate New York women of all races and ethnicities who have worked for the past century to bring women the right to vote in the United States.

The cans go on sale Sunday, Nov. 1. Customers who vote on November 3 for the general election and stop by the tasting room will get a special buy one get one offer on Lady Apple four packs.

