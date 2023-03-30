ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine Pin Ciderworks will be re-releasing their spring specialty cider, “Cider Sangria,” for the turn of the season. You can enjoy the specialty cider in bars across New York, restaurants, and retailers that carry Nine Pin products, as well as Nine Pin’s very own testing room located at 929 Broadway in Albany.

Nine Pin Ciderworks is New York’s first farm cidery, and Cider Sangria is made from 100% New York apples, according to the company. It will be available in 12 oz. cans with an alcohol by volume of 5.5 percent.

“As Upstate New York transitions into spring, we love to celebrate the warmer months ahead with a classic summer flavor,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder, and cidermaker. “Cider Sangria invokes spending time outdoors and enjoying the sunshine with its fruity, grape-forward flavor and hint of citrus.”