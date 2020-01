ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine Pin Cider is bringing back its popular 26er Challenge.

The Albany cidery will release a new limited draft cider every two weeks throughout the year.

All you have to do is go to their tasting room and sample all 26. If you miss one, you’re out!

According to its Facebook page, more than 1,200 people have registered to take part in this year’s challenge.