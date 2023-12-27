ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As 2023 is nearing its end, we’re taking a look back at NEWS10’s top 25 stories of the year. The stories include crime, entertainment, business, sport, and education news.

In June, five Pizza Huts in the Capital Region closed their doors. But what’s happening with the empty buildings with recognizable roofs?

24. Sold-out John Mellencamp concert in Albany canceled: June 12

The sold-out John Mellencamp concert at the Palace Theatre in Albany was canceled. The Palace made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday morning, a day before the concert was supposed to go on.

23. Lost history found in TV series on Lake George, Adirondacks: October 18

Historian Don Rittner has been the director of a historical society covering Lake George, Glens Falls, and a slice of the Adirondacks for just over a year. As his work at the Warren County Historical Society continues, Rittner decided the time was right, and made the county the focus of the next season of “History on the Road TV.”

22. Two deputies shot executing search warrant in Clifton Park: May 23

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office investigated an officer-involved shooting that took place at the Fox Run Apartments off of exit 8 in Clifton Park. Per Sheriff Michael Zurlo, two officers were shot as they entered the apartment on a warrant for a federal investigation around 5:42 a.m., and the occupant was shot by police.

21. Four dead in Voorheesville house fire: July 8

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal house fire at 64 Normanskill Road in Voorheesville. Police confirmed that four people died.

20. Stores coming, going and staying in Stuyvesant Plaza: March 16

Stuyvesant Plaza had been going through some changes with stores moving out or set to move into the Plaza. The shopping plaza also went through a change of ownership over a year ago.

19. Unresponsive man found in Crossgates food court: February 18

On February 18 around 9 a.m., Guilderland Police received a call about a man who was found unresponsive in the cafe court of Crossgates Mall. Police and EMS provided life-saving measures but he was declared dead.

18. Longtime WTEN reporter Anya Tucker moving on to next chapter: July 11

After 17 years with WTEN and more than 24 years in news, Anya Tucker moved on to a new career. She now has a communications position with New York State.

17. Best restaurants in Upstate New York, according to OpenTable: January 20

Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner’s Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.

16. DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others: January 10

Three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation told NEWS10 that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha.

Both the Clifton Park and North Greenbush Chick-fil-A locations opened on July 20. The Clifton Park restaurant, located at 304 Clifton Park Center Road, is locally owned and operated by Scott Payne. The North Greenbush restaurant, located at 502 North Greenbush Road, is locally owned and operated by Will Potts.

14. Local schools receive unfounded active shooter reports: March 30

Several schools in the Capital Region reacted to unfounded swatting reports. Most reports were about an active shooter.

13. DMV updates inspection stickers for 2023: February 7

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles switched to print-on-demand car inspection certificates. The new stickers enhance security by adding car-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker.

12. ShopRite closing 5 Capital Region stores: October 20

ShopRite Supermarkets closed five locations in the Capital Region. The store locations closing include Albany, Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, and North Greenbush. Market 32 then bought the old ShopRite properties.

11. State Trooper shot while conducting a traffic stop on I-88: June 16

According to New York State Police, Trooper Richard Albert was shot in the upper left arm when he conducted a traffic stop on I-88 in Duanesburg. Both the shooter and a passenger fled. The passenger was taken into custody shortly after and the shooter was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound an hour and a half later.

10. Convicted murderer Christopher Porco sits down with John Gray: January 12

In an exclusive interview, convicted murderer Christopher Porco sat down with NEWS10’s John Gray at Clinton Correctional Facility to talk about a new motion in his case. Porco was found guilty of the murder of his father Peter and attempted murder of his mother Joan in 2006.

9. Body found identified to be Samantha Humphrey: February 27

The Schenectady Police Department confirmed that the body recovered from the Mohawk River on February 22 belonged to Samantha Humphrey. Her body was found in the same area where police searched.

8. New HGTV show set in the Hudson Valley: May 17

HGTV, a home improvement and real estate television channel, announced its new show “Small Town Potential,” which was filmed in the Hudson Valley. The show premiered on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m.

7. Weather postpones New York State July 4 fireworks show: July 4

The fireworks show scheduled to take place at the Empire State Plaza on Tuesday was canceled due to a thunderstorm. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 5.

6. Local family to compete on Family Feud: January 10

The Logan family from Canajoharie competed on the popular game show Family Feud on Monday, January 23. Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, first aired on July 12, 1976, and is in its 24th season.

The drama surrounding the Albany Empire continued, even after the team’s termination from the National Arena League. Former Empire interim head coach Moe Leggett tells NEWS10 ABC Sports Director Griffin Haas that the entire Empire staff had their final game check pulled out of their bank accounts.

4. College of Saint Rose to close end of 2023-24 academic year: November 30

The College of Saint Rose will close its doors at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. The college said they have faced a significant drop in enrollment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school reportedly relies on tuition for 80% of its total budget.

3. Suspect in custody after Albany Med lockdown: March 27

A 61-year-old man was arrested after police said he barricaded himself in a room at Albany Medical Center while visiting his mother. Police found the man barricaded in his 97-year-old mother’s room with a BB gun. He was taken into custody a short time later.

The 9-year-old girl who was reported missing from Moreau Lake State Park Saturday evening was found alive and in good health on October 2. Craig Ross, Jr. was arrested in connection to her kidnapping.

1. Schenectady County declares state of emergency: July 29

Schenectady County declared a state of emergency om July 29, as announced by County Manager Rory Fluman. The declaration was in response to a housing crisis that the county is facing.