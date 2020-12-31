NEWS10’s Top 10 of 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re finally putting 2020 in the rear view mirror, and it’s been a year. When looking back on 2020, the obvious top news story is the coronavirus pandemic. From absentee voting to student attendance, vaccines to the stimulus, COVID-19 has left its mark on every part of our lives.

Even so, around the Capital Region, many local stories also directed plenty of traffic to the NEWS10 website. We’ve put together a rundown of some of our biggest local, non-COVID stories of 2020:

Mid-December saw roughly two feet of snow blanket much of the region. Now, about two weeks out from that record-making blizzard, parking lots are still full of piles of snow that still have not melted.

James Gabriel said he was “shocked” when he captured a shark on camera as it swam through the Hudson River in September.

Legislators have been hard at work since the devastating Schoharie limousine crash of 2018. They enacted a slate of new transportation safety and vehicle inspection regulations in its wake, such as the November 1 requirement for all passengers to buckle up. “Nobody wants to see new laws,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, “but you also don’t want to see people pass away in fatal accidents.”

In January, 25-year-old Albany resident Zachary Barrantes was found alive in Thacher State Park after a massive two-day search. He had initially gone missing on New Year’s Eve 2019.

When Vincent Putrino, a senior at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and track captain, wanted a taste of Chick-fil-A, he made a plan with teammates to get a take out order from the only local installment of the nationwide chain. The only problem? It’s located behind security inside of Albany International Airport. In February, the team set out to make their fast food dreams a reality.

The death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis touched off a powderkeg across the country. Tensions between communities of color and their local police forces came to a head in the summer after months of lockdown. Albany was no exception to the violent trend, as the police department’s urban station was attacked by locals.

In January, two earthquakes rocked the region within a single week.

In February, HBO announced that it was casting extras to appear in “The Gilded Age,” set to shoot in Troy. The show—a look at life of millionaires living in New York during the 1800s—has yet to premier.

In August, the Warren County home of television personality Rachael Ray was torched in an accidental fire. Gladly, no one was injured.

