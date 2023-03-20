ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region Living Magazine has released its 2023 Besties winners for the people and places categories. NEWS10 members took the top spot in five of the categories.

NEWS10 won Best Morning Team overall, with Christina Arangio also winning Best Morning Anchor and Best Afternoon Anchor. John Gray won in the Best Evening Anchor category and Steve Caporizzo won Best Meteorologist.

Each year, residents from around the Capital Region vote in several different categories for the Capital Region Living “Besties.” Voting ran from November 2022 to January 2023.

Congratulations to all of our Besties winners! You can view the full list of winners on the Capital Region Living website.