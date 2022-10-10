ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 took home four awards at the 65th annual New York Emmy Awards on October 8 in New York City. Reporter Cassie Hudson, Anchor John Gray, and Photographer Ric Easton were individual winners, and the NEWS10 team earned a best newscast award.
Winners
- “NEWS10 ABC At 5 p.m.: Cuomo Sexual Harassment Report”
- Category: Evening Newscast – Medium / Small Markets (50+)
- John Gray
- Category: Writer – News
- “Highlighting The Positivity in the 518” by Cassie Hudson
- Category: News Feature – Light Feature (Multiple Reports)
- Stories include:
- Lifesharing community for all abilities in Columbia County marks 60 years
- Love Stories of the Capital Region: Fran & George
- Death Café movement marks 10 years normalizing tough conversations
- Family steers Lake George Steamboat Company into future, cruise by cruise
- Checking in with 13-year-old Safyre Terry
- “Keys To the Past” by Ric Easton
- Category: Nostalgia – News (No Production Time Limit)
Congratulations to all our New York Emmy winners!