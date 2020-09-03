NEWS10 tours Rensselaer City School District as staff prepare for in-person learning

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Classrooms will look very different in 2020 for students returning for in-person learning. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker was invited to tour the Rensselaer City School District to see how staff has been working hard to make it a safe and healthy return.

For months now, Tracy Farley has been busy preparing for a new school year that will be unlike any other she’s lived or worked through.

“As an employee for 35 years I can tell you that they have gone above and beyond,” says Farley.

She and the entire maintenance staff with the Rensselaer City School District have been going over and over their checklist.

They started with new ventilation filters, and they have made accommodations for proper social distancing in classrooms by ensuring that desks and chairs are spaced six feet apart. There are also hand sanitizer dispensers on the walls, and and the staff will be busy constantly disinfecting the inside and outside of the school.

“We are going to spray and clean, and we will be spraying and cleaning when they disembark the buses,” added Farley.

Students in Rensselaer will also find that lunchtime is a much different kind dining experience.

Seventh through 12th graders will have their lunches delivered to their classrooms while younger students will eat in the cafeterias but in staggered classroom groups.

“So they are going to go in one side and go out the other side. They won’t be crossing anybody. They will be six feet apart. They will make their selection and move on,” Theresa Hopper, Rensselaer City School District Food Service Manager, told NEWS10.

Superintendent Joe Kardash says they are utilizing every inch of their campus, including bleachers and fields once used for sports, and hoping for good weather in the fall.

“Getting the building together was a lot of work. But we have a great team that did it. The biggest struggle is managing conflicting information and anxiety.”

It’s been a very tough year. The district is not just dealing with the pandemic. They are also having to come up with ways to make up for the 20% cut in state aid to school districts.

With 75 percent of the student body returning for in-person lessons, he hopes that all the work done will show parents and staff that this is a safe and healthy environment for learning.

Teachers like Ryan Debrosky say he feels safe and is looking forward to returning to school.

“We ae going to work through it and we are going to make sure that all the needs of our students are met. And that they are happy and enjoying school. That’s our focus,” said Debrosky.

