NEWS10 rides along with a plow truck driver

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People all over the Capital Region are dealing with the aftermath of the massive snowstorm that began Sunday.

Plowz & Mowz is a company based in Syracuse.

Ryan Van Brocklen drives for Plowz & Mowz, an app similar to Uber, where anyone can order services to clean the snow off their driveway. They offer a white glove service, too, where someone will clean off your vehicle.

Ryan Van Brocklen and his nephew, Blake, stopped in Guilderland to clear a driveway and clean off a car.

Between 3 a.m. and NEWS10 ABC’s ride with him in the afternoon, Ryan had plowed 30 driveways and had more lined up on his docket for the night.

Each job is priced differently based on the size of your property and the services you are getting. Ryan gets a percentage of each job, and the rest goes to the company.

Plowz & Mowz offers non-snow related services, as well.

When he’s done, Ryan snaps pictures of the completed job and uploads them to the app. His customers review the service once it’s complete. He has mostly all five star ratings.