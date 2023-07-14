ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The nominations for the 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards were announced Friday morning. NEWS10 received five nominations.

  • A Doll Like Me” by John Gray and Chris Boehlke
    • Category: Children/Youth (12 and Under) – News
  • “Road to Living” by Liana Bonavita and Ric Easton
    • Category: Health/Medical – News
  • Tiffany Treasures” by Lydia Kulbida and Ric Easton
    • Historical/Cultural – News
  • The Last of the West Point Buffalo Soldiers” by Anya Tucker and Chris Boehlke
    • Military – News
  • John Gray
    • Writer – News

Congratulations to all our New York Emmy nominees!