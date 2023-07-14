ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The nominations for the 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards were announced Friday morning. NEWS10 received five nominations.

“A Doll Like Me” by John Gray and Chris Boehlke Category: Children/Youth (12 and Under) – News

“Road to Living” by Liana Bonavita and Ric Easton Category: Health/Medical – News

“Tiffany Treasures” by Lydia Kulbida and Ric Easton Historical/Cultural – News

“The Last of the West Point Buffalo Soldiers” by Anya Tucker and Chris Boehlke Military – News

John Gray Writer – News



Congratulations to all our New York Emmy nominees!