ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today, NEWS10 will join the rest of the Nexstar Media Group for the 27th annual Founder’s Day of Caring. Founder’s Day is held to celebrate June 17, 1996, the founding of Nexstar.

Employees from Nexstar’s television markets across the country will volunteer with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in the communities they cover.

NEWS10 employees will be setting out to work with local organizations such as Things of Our Very Own in Schenectady, Northeast Regional Food Bank in Latham, as well as in the Town of Clifton Park and the City of Watervliet.