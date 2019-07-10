NEWS10 has been aware of St. Clare’s pension issue since last year as governor still ‘looking into it’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the past several months, St. Clare’s pensioners have garnered the support from local lawmakers and even the Albany Diocese.

When it comes to Gov. Cuomo, he has been silent on the issue until his comments on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, during a press conference, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he has to look into St. Clare’s pensions.

A spokesman for the Governor sent NEWS10 ABC the following statement Wednesday evening:

“The Governor is certainly aware of the St. Clare’s pension issue and the fact that the State previously stepped in by providing $50 million to facilitate the hospital’s closure, including $29 million to help support the pension fund. The owner of the hospital, the Catholic Church which was responsible for its closure is also responsible for the remainder and for their employees’ fair share. We join in the concerns of the hospital’s former employees and await the results of the Attorney General’s investigation.”

As Gov. Cuomo is still looking into the St. Clare’s pensions, NEWS10 has been covering this story since last year. Here’s a timeline of our coverage:

