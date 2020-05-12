NEWS10 ABC wins award for breaking news coverage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 ABC won a 2020 Regional Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for its coverage on the boats and barges that broke free on the Hudson River ice jam in January 2019. Bridges and roads closed for hours in the Capital Region snarling morning traffic and causing a headache for motorists.

NEWS10 was the only local station and one of four Nexstar stations to be awarded for its coverage Havoc on the Hudson: Boats and Barges Break Free in a small market, Region 11. The region includes news outlets in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

“Murrow Award-winning journalism upholds the guiding principles of RTDNA’s Code of Ethics: truth, accuracy, fairness, context, independence, transparency and accountability for consequences. Displaying technical excellence, creativity and innovation, this year’s winners have empowered audiences across the country to make more informed decisions for themselves and to become closer to their communities,” said RTDNA Chairman Terence Shepherd.

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today are doing an exemplary job of serving their communities by seeking and reporting the truth, raising issues that often serve as catalysts for positive change in their viewing and listening areas,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. “I couldn’t be more proud of the high quality of responsible journalist as evidenced by these winners.”

