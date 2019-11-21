New signs to improve driver safety in Glenville

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Trucks hitting the Glenridge Road bridge has been causing a lot of problems in Glenville.

It has cost tax payers an estimated $50,000 for police and highway officials to respond to these crashes. In recent years, the bridge has been hit 57 times by trucks. Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera, but stated they believe that number is actually lot higher, seeing as though not all crashes have been reported.

“The tragedy is gonna be when a large truck hits this and the top begins to get skidded off and a part of the top of that truck hits another passerby and the windshield goes through and takes that persons life or seriously injures them,” said Senator Jim Tedisco.

To prevent fatalities, Senator Tedisco said he’s working with the Department of Transportation to get new signs put up in the area, to better alert the those who drive tractor-trailers.

“They should be vigilant,” said Tedisco. “It’s their error, of course. There are signage here, but I don’t think it would hurt to have more signs, more reflectivity, larger lettering.”

Tedisco said hopes that the new signs will be put sooner, rather than later, but an exact time frame has not been set.