New Yorkers consider extraordinary lengths to get COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It feels like a free for all as millions of eligible New Yorkers try to find a spot in the COVID vaccine roll out, but how far would some go to get a vaccine?

“We have heard from people who question whether they can cross county lines and where they can get it, says Warren County Public Affairs Director Don Lehman.

He says usually seasonal vacationers are making use of their Lake George properties to avoid city crowds and get the vaccine. He says even longtime locals are making the trips to Albany if they can get an appointment. He adds the state doesn’t make a hard and fast residency rule — just as long as you live somewhere in New York.

“Have at it. I mean it’s really just get to the clinic you can get to, get the appointment that you can get,” Lehman says to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

But New York’s slower than expected vaccine rollout has a few looking even further than crossing county lines. Lori Elligott and Frank Bleakley usually split their year between the scenic Waterford waterfront and sunny Florida to avoid the cold. They say they hoped this year’s trip would also bring them closer to easier vaccine access, but so far, they’ve been disappointed.

“It’s a very, very slow process down here so we kinda feel like we’re stuck,” says Elligot. “We’re hearing about folks getting up at 5 a.m. to wait in line for a 10 a.m. appointment and people on the phone for eight hours.”

Both she and Bleakley say they wouldn’t feel as confident and comfortable traveling without a vaccine, and they’d love to avoid the hassle of a quarantine. However, with no likely prospects here or there, they say they really may have no choice but to wait.

“Absolutely, I’m going to want to get back to New York, but I’m 65 and feel generally pretty healthy. I may have to wait until it’s open to the general public, but I mean, I’m hoping by April that there’s going to be vaccines available,” says Bleakley.

“New York is our home. That’s where our family is, our grandchildren, so we’re anxious to see them, but we want to be safe about it too,” says Elligot.