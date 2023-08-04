ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the week of July 28 and August 3, New York State Police reported two crashes that resulted in DWI arrests. Both individuals arrested recorded a 0.23% BAC.

On July 29, State Police of Wilton checked on two parked vehicles on I-87 in Moreau. Police determined that a vehicle had struck the rear of a commercial vehicle. The driver, Henry J. Yordan, 21, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Yordan was processed and issued tickets returnable to the Moreau Town Court on August 16. No one was injured.

On July 30, State Police of Queensbury responded to a two-car crash in the area of Ridge Road. Police arrested one of the drivers, Christine M. Lewis, 52, of Hudson Falls, for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Lewis was processed and issued tickets returnable to the Queensbury Town Court on August 14. No one was injured in the crash.