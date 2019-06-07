New York State Parks launch Pride Outside NY Campaign

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) — The New York State Office of Parks is launching a campaign today June 7, 2019 to celebrate Pride Month by flying pride flags throughout New York State Parks.

The campaign is being called the New York State Parks Pride Outside NY and aims to commemorate Pride Month, WorldPride 2019, as well as the 50th anniversary of Stonewall.

The State Parks welcome the LGBTQ community and encourage all visitors of the parks to celebrate their experience with the campaign by using the social media hashtag #prideoutsideny.

The campaign is being launched by State Parks Commissioner, Erik Kulleseid this morning at 8:45 in Thatcher State Park.

For more information about the NY State Parks call 518-474-0456 or visit their website here.