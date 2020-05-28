Breaking News
Emergency Rent Relief Act of 2020 passes NYS Senate and Assembly

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

New York State offers free antibody testing for grocery store employees

Local

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health is offering free antibody testing for grocery store employees at select testing sites in the state starting Thursday morning.

All grocery store employees will have the chance to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies at the SUNY Albany testing location.

These walk-in tests will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. from Thursday May 28 until Saturday May 30.

Face masks are required in order to get tested.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak