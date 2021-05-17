New York State Museum, Library, and Archives open doors to eager visitors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Museum, Library, and Archives welcomed visitors back today for the first time since the pandemic began with limited capacity and reservations recommended.

“I walked out the into the lobby around 10 a.m., and it’s the first time I heard the roar of so many people’s voices cause it’s been so quiet,” Mark Schaming, Museum Director and Deputy Commissioner of Cultural Education, said.

Schaming and the employees of 222 Madison Avenue have been preparing for this day since they closed on March 16, 2020.

While the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives have been closed the past 14 months to the public, its 230 employees were hard at work.

“We’ve been scanning documents for people, answering reference questions remotely,” Lauren Moore, Assistant Commissioner for Libraries, said. “We can actually reach people far and wide, people across the state, across the country around the world.”

Moore said there were people at the Library at 10 a.m. for the reopening because their resources are so important to them.

Currently, the facility is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and online reservations are recommended before arrival at the facility to limit patrons and provide accurate contact tracing.