New York State investigating coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Federal, state and local health experts are currently on high alert when it comes to the coronavirus.

During recent testing, the New York State Department of Health sent samples for 10 individuals to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Seven tested negative while three others are still pending.

The state is taking extra steps to further prevention. Local universities like RPI and University at Albany are implementing protocols for students and faculty that have recently returned from China.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in NYS.