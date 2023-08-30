ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State International Short Film is slated to return to Albany on September 22 and 23. Heralded as a remarkable cinematic journey, the annual 2-day festival highlights a variety of independent short films and allows viewers to engage with the filmmakers through Q&A panels.

28 short films will be screened under different genres such as drama, comedy, documentary, horror, experimental, animation, and music videos. Awards will be handed out in each genre, in addition to the Best Young Filmmaker Award.

The events run from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on both days at The Linda Performing Arts Studio at 339 Central Ave. Tickets are $25 for one day or $40 for the two-day pass.