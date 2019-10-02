New York State DMV offering free child seat inspections during October

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The New York State DMV, along with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced free child seat inspections and assistance during October.

As part of a year-long safety initiative, state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, are offering free inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians.

These events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you cannot attend one of the listed free child car seat check-up events, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you

The following child safety seat checks are scheduled across the state in October:

October 2 Albany County

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Ogden Mills Head Start, 1 Ogden Plaza, Cohoes, NY 12047

Agency: Albany County Traffic Safety Board

Contact: Bill Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565

October 23 Albany County

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, NY 12110

Agency: New York State Police

Contact: Trooper Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258

October 11 Oswego County

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Parish Public Library, 3 Church St., Parish, NY 13131

Agency: Oswego County Traffic Safety Board

Contact: Kyle Boeckmann at (315) 343-2344 Ext. 22

October 19 Cortland County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Beaudry Park

Scammel Street, Cortland NY, 13045

Agency: Cortland County Health Department

Contact: Rebecca Smith at (607) 758-5509

October 24 Onondaga County

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Manlius Fire Department, 8200 Cazenovia Rd, Manlius, NY 13104

Agency: Manlius Police Department

Contact: Ken Hatter at (315) 682-2212

October 9 Wyoming County

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Strykersville Fire Department

594 Minkel Rd., Strykersville, NY 14011

Agency: Wyoming County Health Department

Contact: Jillian Calmes at (585) 786-8890

October 12 Wayne County

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ontario Fire Hall, 6160 Walter Cone Drive, Ontario, NY 14519

Agency: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: Deputy Heather Laws at (315) 946-5786

October 24 Wayne County

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

South Macedon Fire Hall, 1 Canal Park, Macedon, NY 14502

Agency: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: Deputy Heather Laws at (315) 946-5786

October 26 Ulster County

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ellenville Regional Hospital, 10 Healthy Way, Ellenville, NY 12428

Agency: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: Deputy Deb Prusack at (845) 338-3640

October 12 Clinton County

10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lowe’s Home Improvement Store

39 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Agency: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: Anika Craig at (518) 565-4397

October 19 Clinton County

10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department

8 Pleasant St, Keeseville, NY 12944

Agency: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: Anika Craig at (518) 565-4397

October 12 Broome County

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Town of Binghamton Community Center, 1905 Coleman Road, Binghamton, NY 13903

Agency: Broome County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office

Contact: Christine Muss at (607) 778-2807

October 1 Niagara County

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Lewiston Town Hall, 1375 Ridge Road, Lewiston, NY 14092

Agency: Lewiston Police Department

Contact: Officer Michael Salada at (716) 754-8477

October 5 Niagara County

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital

5300 Military Road, Lewiston, NY 14092

Agency: Catholic Health of Buffalo, Safe Kids of Western New York

By Appointment Only

Contact: Health Connections at (716) 447-6205

October 5 Erie County

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Catholic Health Administration and Training Center

144 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14203

Agency: Catholic Health of Buffalo, Safe Kids of Western New York

By Appointment Only

Contact: Health Connections at (716) 447-6205

October 9 Niagara County

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport, NY 14094

Agency: Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464