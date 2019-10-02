New York State DMV offering free child seat inspections during October

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The New York State DMV, along with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced free child seat inspections and assistance during October.
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced Tuesday that free child seat inspections are available to parents and caregivers during the month of October throughout the state.
As part of a year-long safety initiative, state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, are offering free inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians.
These events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.
If you cannot attend one of the listed free child car seat check-up events, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you
The following child safety seat checks are scheduled across the state in October:
October 2 Albany County
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Ogden Mills Head Start, 1 Ogden Plaza, Cohoes, NY 12047
Agency: Albany County Traffic Safety Board
Contact: Bill Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565
October 23 Albany County
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, NY 12110
Agency: New York State Police
Contact: Trooper Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258
October 11 Oswego County
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Parish Public Library, 3 Church St., Parish, NY 13131
Agency: Oswego County Traffic Safety Board
Contact: Kyle Boeckmann at (315) 343-2344 Ext. 22
October 19 Cortland County
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Beaudry Park
Scammel Street, Cortland NY, 13045
Agency: Cortland County Health Department
Contact: Rebecca Smith at (607) 758-5509
October 24 Onondaga County
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Manlius Fire Department, 8200 Cazenovia Rd, Manlius, NY 13104
Agency: Manlius Police Department
Contact: Ken Hatter at (315) 682-2212
October 9 Wyoming County
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Strykersville Fire Department
594 Minkel Rd., Strykersville, NY 14011
Agency: Wyoming County Health Department
Contact: Jillian Calmes at (585) 786-8890
October 12 Wayne County
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Ontario Fire Hall, 6160 Walter Cone Drive, Ontario, NY 14519
Agency: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: Deputy Heather Laws at (315) 946-5786
October 24 Wayne County
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
South Macedon Fire Hall, 1 Canal Park, Macedon, NY 14502
Agency: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: Deputy Heather Laws at (315) 946-5786
October 26 Ulster County
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Ellenville Regional Hospital, 10 Healthy Way, Ellenville, NY 12428
Agency: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: Deputy Deb Prusack at (845) 338-3640
October 12 Clinton County
10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Lowe’s Home Improvement Store
39 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Agency: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: Anika Craig at (518) 565-4397
October 19 Clinton County
10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department
8 Pleasant St, Keeseville, NY 12944
Agency: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: Anika Craig at (518) 565-4397
October 12 Broome County
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Town of Binghamton Community Center, 1905 Coleman Road, Binghamton, NY 13903
Agency: Broome County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office
Contact: Christine Muss at (607) 778-2807
October 1 Niagara County
3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Lewiston Town Hall, 1375 Ridge Road, Lewiston, NY 14092
Agency: Lewiston Police Department
Contact: Officer Michael Salada at (716) 754-8477
October 5 Niagara County
8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital
5300 Military Road, Lewiston, NY 14092
Agency: Catholic Health of Buffalo, Safe Kids of Western New York
By Appointment Only
Contact: Health Connections at (716) 447-6205
October 5 Erie County
3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Catholic Health Administration and Training Center
144 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14203
Agency: Catholic Health of Buffalo, Safe Kids of Western New York
By Appointment Only
Contact: Health Connections at (716) 447-6205
October 9 Niagara County
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport, NY 14094
Agency: Niagara County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464