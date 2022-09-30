ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Folklore in Schenectady has announced Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival, its newest exhibit. This latest exhibit spotlights last year’s Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival in anticipation and support of this year’s Festival, which will be held at Albany’s Washington Park on October 2.

The exhibit at New York Folklore’s gallery at 129 Jay Street, Schenectady, features interpretive panels exploring the different genres of folk culture that the festival highlights including, foodways, art, music, dance, and craft. The exhibit is filled with art from local artists and will be open the first week in September through the last week in October.

The festival and exhibit are free and open to the public. The Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call 518-346-7008, email NYF at info@nyfolklore.org, or visit the New York Folklore web site for additional information.