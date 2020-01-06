Breaking News
New York employers no longer allowed to ask about salary history

Local

by: Web Staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning Monday, New York employers are no longer allowed to ask job applicants about their salary history.

The new law applies to a job interview, application, offer, or a promotion for people in the public and private sectors. It is aimed at eliminating discrimination in employment, especially towards women and people of color.

Women in the U.S. currently make $0.82 for every $1.00 their male colleagues earn. Those numbers are even worse for black, Native American and Latina women.

