New Year’s Eve celebrations limited at Cafe Hollywood due to restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many bars will be staying open late for New Year’s Eve celebrations, but one that will not be is Cafe Hollywood. The business was shut down earlier this year after the city of Albany alleged some shootings started at the business.

They were allowed to reopen in October but under strict guidelines.

They cannot be open past midnight, and the maximum occupancy was cut down to 75 people. Owner Collin Rost said he is going to make the best of his current situation.

“It’s tough on a night like this because I have to close at midnight, and the dropped ball is at midnight, so we might stay open to 12:01 if people show up to at least see the ball drop,” he said. “We will at least try to accommodate that.”

Rost also said this has been the worst three months of his business since they reopened.