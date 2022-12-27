ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 2023 is almost here! If you’re looking for something to do to ring in the new year, here are some New Year’s Eve events happening around the Capital Region.

New Year’s Fest, Saratoga Springs

Saratoga New Year’s Fest, a reimagining of First Night Saratoga, is a two-day event filled with entertainment throughout the city. Cowboy Junkies is set to headline the event. You can view the complete New Year’s Fest guide on the NEWS10 website. Badges, which get you into all venues, are available for purchase on the Saratoga New Year’s Fest website.

New Year’s Eve at Rivers Casino, Schenectady

Rivers Casino in Schenectady is hosting two New Year’s Eve events: one free and one ticketed. The New Year’s Eve Hollywood Bash with the Refrigerators includes live music, dancing, party favors, a cash bar, and a champagne toast at midnight in the Event Center starting at 10 p.m. Must be 21 years or older. You can buy tickets on the Rivers Casino website.

Rivers is also holding a free admission event at Van Slyck’s on Friday and Saturday. Aquanett will be performing on Friday and KICK will perform on Saturday. The bands are on from 8 p.m. until midnight.

First Night of Funny, Schenectady, Cohoes, Glens Falls

The First Night of Funny, the Capital Region’s annual New Year’s Eve comedy event, is back for its 15th year. The shows will be at Proctors Theater in Schenectady, The Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes, and The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on December 31. Tickets are available on the First Night of Funny website and on each venue’s website.

First Night Bethlehem

First Night Bethlehem is an all-outdoor, family fun event at Delmar’s Four Corners from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The free event features entertainment from Luke McNamee, a custom ice sculpture, and fireworks.

New Year’s Eve at Saratoga Casino

Saratoga Casino is hosting an “Old Hollywood” New Year’s Eve Celebration. The event features live music by Ten Most Wanted and a balloon drop at midnight. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Casino website.

Saratoga Winery New Year’s Eve Bash

The Saratoga Winery is holding a New Year’s Eve Bash starting at 7:30 p.m. The event features performances by Yacht Masters and Vinny Michaels Band, a three-hour open bar, appetizers, late night snacks and a sparkling wine toast. This event is 21 years and older. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

New Year’s Eve at The Queensbury Hotel

The Queensbury Hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party starting at 9 p.m. The party includes dancing, live music from Garland Nelson and Soul Session, an open bar, snacks and a photobooth. You can buy tickets on The Queensbury Hotel website.

“Out With The Old” NYE Day-Party, Clifton Park

SingleCut North & Side Stage Tap Room at 6 Fairchild Square in Clifton Park is holding a New Year’s Eve Day-Party from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features music by SAD DADS and food by Smokin’ The Good Stuff Saratoga, as well as specials on take-out beer.

New Year’s EVE at Waterworks Pub

Waterworks Pub at 76 Central Avenue in Albany is hosting a New Year’s Eve event starting at 10 p.m. The event includes a full dinner buffet, hors d’oeuvres, continental breakfast, two dance floors, a champagne toast and midnight countdown.