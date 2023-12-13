ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 2024 is almost here! If you’re looking for something to do to ring in the new year, here are some New Year’s Eve events happening around the Capital Region.

New Year’s Fest, Saratoga Springs

Saratoga New Year’s Fest is returning to the Spa City for its second year. Festivities are planned from December 29, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

Formerly called First Night Saratoga, the annual New Year’s Eve party got an overhaul in 2022. Saratoga New Year’s Fest is now over several days and has more venues and activities. You can buy tickets on the event website.

New Year’s Eve at Rivers Casino, Schenectady

Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady is hosting several New Year’s Eve events. Guests can ring in the new year with The Refrigerators on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Rivers Event Center. The event includes live music, dancing, party favors, a cash bar, a photo booth, and a champagne toast at midnight. You can buy tickets on the Rivers website and you must be 21 years or older to attend.

Dukes Chophouse is having a special three-course prix fixe dinner on New Year’s Eve. The dinner includes beef carpaccio or cream of parsnip with truffle soup for an appetizer, stuffed lobster tail or chicken Milanese or tenderloin stack, or vegetable lasagna, and eggnog crème brûlée or flourless chocolate cake for dessert.

Guests can also enjoy free live music all weekednd long at Van Slyck’s. December 29 is That 80’s Band and DJ Nick Papagiorgio, December 30 is NineDeeezNite with DJ Jay Pierre, and New Year’s Eve is In The Dust and DJ Rvmba. The bands are on from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the DJs are from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Night of Funny, Schenectady, Cohoes, Glens Falls

The First Night of Funny, the Capital Region’s annual New Year’s Eve comedy event, is back for its 16th year. The shows will be at Proctors Theater in Schenectady, The Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes, and The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on December 31. Tickets are available on each venue’s website.

New Year’s Eve at Saratoga Casino

Saratoga Casino is hosting a “Times Square” New Year’s Eve Celebration. The event features live music by Ten Most Wanted and DJ NPG. A lighted ball drop will happen at midnight. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Casino website.

New Year’s Eve Bash at 550 Waterfront by Druther’s, Saratoga Springs

550 Waterfront by Druther’s is hosting a New Year’s Eve Bash from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The celebration includes live music from Dazy, food, and an open bar. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

First Night Bethlehem

First Night Bethlehem is an all-outdoor, family fun event at Delmar’s Four Corners from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free event features entertainment from Saxophonist Blue Hand Luke, a custom ice sculpture, and fireworks at 6:45 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at Waterworks Pub, Albany

Waterworks Pub at 76 Central Avenue in Albany is hosting a New Year’s Eve event from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes a full dinner buffet, hors d’oeuvres, continental breakfast, two dance floors, a champagne toast and midnight countdown.

New Year’s Eve at Fidens Brewing Company, Albany

Fidens Brewing at 897 Broadway in Albany is having a New Years Eve celebration from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event includes dinner, drinks, Mmsic by DJ John Jamz, a photo booth, a merch givaway and a champagne toast. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

New Year’s Eve at The City Beer Hall, Albany

The City Beer Hall at 42 Howard Street in Albany is having a New Year’s Eve Party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with DJ Kloud9, drink specials, a champagne toast, free pizza with every draft beer, and a photo booth.

New Year’s Eve at The Shaker & Wine, Schenectady

The Shaker & Vine is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. dor those 21 years and older. The evets includes music by DJ Ketchup, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast and a ball drop at midnight. You can buy tickets on the Shaker & Vine website.

New Year’s Eve at Finn’s, Troy

Finn’s at 40 River Street in Troy is having a New Year’s Eve celebration from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with an open bar, charcuterie, hors d’ouerves and DJ Intell Hayesfield. To buy tickets you can email finnsat40river@gmail.com or visit us the restaurant.

New Year’s Eve dinner at The Roosevelt Room, North Greenbush

The Roosevelt Room is offering a five-course tasting menu followed by an after-party to ring-in the new year. You can make a reservation on the Tock website.

New Year’s Eve at The Night Owl, Saratoga Springs

The Night Owl is hosting a New YEar’s Eve party with music, food from La Capital Tacos, and champagne from 9 p.m. to midnight. You can buy tickets on The Night Owl website.

Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve at Farmhouse Tap + Tavern, Altamont

Farmhouse Tap + Tavern is hosting a prohibition-themed New Year’s Eve dinner. The dinner features four courses and specialty drinks. You can make a resevation on the Resy website.

New Year’s Eve at The Queensbury Hotel

The Queensbury Hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner followed by a party. Dinner is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the party is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The party includes dancing, live music from Garland Nelson & Soul Session, an open bar, snacks and a photobooth. You can buy tickets and view the five-course dinner menu on The Queensbury Hotel website.

New Year’s Eve Dinner & Comedy Show, Glens Falls

The Park Theater is hosting a New Year’s Eve Dinner & Comedy Show featuring comedian Tony Deyo. Dinner is set for 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets and view the menu on The Park Theater website.