New Year New Hope celebration held for cancer survivors

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cancer survivors were able to enjoy food and entertainment Thursday thanks to Rivers Casino and Resort.

The New Year New Hope celebration allows cancer survivors and their caretakers to come together to help those who are currently fighting cancer. The event was held at the American Cancer Society Hope Club in Latham.

The Shenendehowa Middle School Treble Choir also performed at the event.

Many of the survivors said the Hope Club allows them to build relationships that turn into support systems for the rest of their lives.

“Just diagnosed, unaware what chemo was going to be like, and within minutes, I had about six survivors surround me and tell me their story,” Manager of Hospitals and Health Systems Doris Romero said. “I was able to go to support meetings, I was able to meet others that had been in my situation, and to let me know it was going to be okay.”

The American Cancer Society holds several fundraisers throughout the year to raise money, including Relay for Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.