New Visions programs to be on display during two January open houses

High school students interested in an in-depth, honors-level study program for their senior year are encouraged to

attend one of two open houses planned by Capital Region BOCES during the month of January.

Open houses where students and their parents can learn all about the New Visions: HealthCareers and Law& Government programs are scheduled for Jan. 8 and Jan. 11 in Albany. The Jan. 8 open house is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the BOCES Central Administration offices, 900 Watervliet-Shaker, Albany, (snow date Jan. 10), while the Jan. 11 open house is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the same location (snow date Jan. 18).

New Visions is a one-year, honors-level program that turns area businesses and government buildings into classrooms for highly motivated, academically successful high school seniors. In the programs, students learn through traditional methods (lecture, reading, research, writing and focused study), group discussions, internships and rotations. Classes meet daily from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The programs are taught in classrooms directly related to their fields of interest.

Anyone interested in attending any of the sessions should call the Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School guidance office at 518 862-4816.

