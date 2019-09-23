New violence prevention partnership kicks off in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A new partnership kicked off in North Adams to help prevent future mass shootings.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Sandy Hook cofounder Mark Barden joined city officials to launch the new violence prevention partnership.

With help from a $1 million grant, the program will head to 50 school districts across Massachusetts free of charge.

The program will train students and educators to identify warning signs of violence or suicide before young people hurt themselves or others.