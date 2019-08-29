New video of near miss by dangerous dirt bike, two babies on Albany sidewalk

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Newly acquired video shows the close call between a man on a dirt bike and two mothers and their two children.

Albany Police arrested 32-year-old Deangelo Pompey after this happened, charging him with reckless endangerment and several other charges.

On Tuesday, police say a 23-year-old man riding an unregistered illegal dirt bike without a helmet crashed into a moving car on on South Pearl Street. The man was ejected and received several injuries, before being cited for a number of violations.

This adds to a growing trend across the city during summer months of people riding on illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s, often ignoring traffic laws.

Albany Police usually don’t pursue the riders, but some residents think that should change, in an effort to deter the lawlessness on the streets.

Albany City Council will vote next week on a proposal to offer cash rewards for information leading to a conviction of an illegal rider.