New vegan restaurant opens in downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new restaurant is joining downtown Albany, and for a first in that area, it will be serving exclusively vegan meals.

Wizard Burger held a ribbon cutting on Friday.

The menu boasts a variety of Impossible Burger meals, including pineapple bacon jalapeno, as well as vegan chicken options. The owners were joined by city officials and the Downtown Business Improvement District.

“Breakfast and burgers and beer and cocktails are coming, and it’s just super fun to kind of be able to do something like this and have Albany just take it on and support it even toward the end of what was the last two years nightmare.”

The restaurant is on Pearl Street, right in the heart of downtown Albany.