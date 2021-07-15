New use-of-force room to help train local officers

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police officers in the Capital Region now have a new tool to help them get hands-on experience with use-of-force situations and improve their de-escalation skills.

Columbia Greene Community College unveiled its new use-of-force simulator room on Wednesday. The room will be used to train officers throughout the Capital Region by giving them real-time scenarios.

Law enforcement officials said it’s an important part of the conversation over police reform in the Capital Region.

“Maybe it will help on the streets. It’s not going to hurt,” Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett said. “We’re always looking for new ways to train police officers, and again, at the end of the day, helping the community.”

Sheriff Bartlett also said he hopes police reform advocates visit the simulator to get a better understanding of how police are trying to improve their tactics.