New ‘Try Telemedicine First website to increase access to virtual care

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — MVP Health Care and Media logic have launched a new website called Try-Telemedicine-First.

The site provides access to telemedicine services, allowing people to search by their health insurance company or zip code.

“It’s a comprehensive resource where anybody across New York State can go to find out what their options for telemedicine services are. It’s a place to start that then launches you into the telemedicine visit if that is something that you think that you need,” said Dr. Kimberly Kilby, Senior Leader of MVP’s Regional Medical Directors.

MVP Health Care says the goal of the site is to reduce hospital demand during these unpredictable times.

