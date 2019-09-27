New Superintendent starts at Greater Johnstown School District

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dr. Karen Geelan will start Monday as the interim superintendent of the Greater Johnstown School District. She replaces the former superintendent Dr. Trish Kilburn who received another job at a different district.

Geelan is taking charge amidst a troubling time for the district. After not raising taxes for many years, voters decided to increase the tax levy by 14% earlier this year.

The district has also had to make cuts, stopping funding for athletics, other extracurricular programs and are considering the closure of an elementary school.

Geelan says she has a track record of turning districts that need improvement into most improved districts.

She comes to Johnstown from the Valhalla Union Free School District, where she is currently on paid leave. Geelan says contractual issues and disagreements with the board of education led to her departure.

“We were aware of the situation with Valhalla, we’ve reviewed all the info given to used as it pertains to that situation,” board president Christopher Tallon told NEWS10 ABC. “We do not feel there is any reason for Dr. Geelan to not become our superintendent.”