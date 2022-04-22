ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s a new local space designed to enhance the lives of neurodiverse individuals that’s aiming to promote inclusion with neurotypical children and adults in the same place. NEWS10’s John Gray and Christina Arangio had the pleasure of checking out the new space: Bring on the Spectrum on Fuller Road in Albany.

Bring on the Spectrum is a new, 6,000-square-foot community space and sensory gym. The community space offers integrated activities including art, yoga, theatre, music, and board games. It’s all meant to foster friendships and cut down on the isolation many with autism and other special needs experience.

John was there to read Sweet Polly Petals, his third children’s book. John signed copies of his book for the children.

A rescue dog with special needs, featured on Pet Connection and renamed Harmony Hope, was also there for the kids to enjoy. She’s now a certified therapy dog.