VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Scotland Spirits hosts a “Ruck March,” fundraiser to support America’s Veterans. The march will take place on Veterans Day, November 11.

The 6.8-mile “Ruck March,” will hold check-in from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Voorheesville American Legion (Post 1493). The march will officially begin at 3 p.m. The march will journey 3.4 miles down the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail then make a final approach to Voorheesville’s Northern Barrell for a “Finishers Reception.”

Those who are interested don’t need any military experience, just a good attitude and a readiness to march! Participants can march with a ruck sack (backpack) if they’d like and are encouraged to pack their bags with 35 pounds of nonperishable food items. The items will be donated to food pantries in the Capital District after the ruck.

The proceeds will go towards the Boot Campaign an announce the launch of New Scotland Spirits “68W” corn whiskey. The whiskey supports the Hidden Battles Foundation and to commemorate the Army Combat Medic known as 68 Whiskeys.

Pre-registration is required for the ruck, those interested can register here. The event is $50 a person and all proceeds will go towards the Boot Campaign.