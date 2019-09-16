New school bus routes to begin in Albany

NEWS10 ABC
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School bus route changes are beginning on Tuesday in Albany.
Albany City School District said bus drivers will have new routes and new stops, so parents should expect delays.
The first bus changes of the new year take effect Tuesday. Drivers will have new route sheets, new stops, and will be getting to know new students. Please expect delays. Thank you for your patience as we work to provide the best possible bus service for all students and families. pic.twitter.com/734T1kigzV— Albany City Schools (@albanyschools) September 16, 2019
