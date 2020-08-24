New scholarship announced for those looking to better community

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Applications are being accepted for a new HERO scholarship offered through the Mildred Elley School in Albany and in partnership with the Albany Police Department.

HERO stands for “Hope to Engage in Education to Revitalize the Opportunity in our Community.”

The scholarship will be awarded to two Albany residents wishing to pursue an education, a career, and make a positive difference in their community. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8.

Applications will be reviewed by a scholarship selection committee from the Mildred Elley School, the Albany Police Department, and community leaders who are engaged in positive changes in the city.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga