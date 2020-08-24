New scholarship announced for those looking to better community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Applications are being accepted for a new HERO scholarship offered through the Mildred Elley School in Albany and in partnership with the Albany Police Department.

HERO stands for “Hope to Engage in Education to Revitalize the Opportunity in our Community.”

The scholarship will be awarded to two Albany residents wishing to pursue an education, a career, and make a positive difference in their community. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8.

Applications will be reviewed by a scholarship selection committee from the Mildred Elley School, the Albany Police Department, and community leaders who are engaged in positive changes in the city.

