New Schoharie limo lawsuits accuse NY, Hussains and Mavis of fraud, negligence

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several new lawsuits were filed Thursday afternoon on behalf of the families of some of the victims of the Schoharie limousine crash, which left 20 dead in October 2018.

The attorneys represent the estates of Adam Jackson, Abigail Jackson, Savannah Bursese, Allison King, Amy King Steenburg, Mary King Dyson, and Dawn Dyson.

The lawsuit names brothers Nauman and Malik Hussain, along with their father Shahed, and Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Services.

At a press conference Thursday, one of the lawyers said they knew of the defects in the limousine that the victims died in. The lawsuit also accuses Mavis Discount Tire in Saratoga Springs of not making repairs that were promised and illegally inspecting the vehicle.

A separate complaint filed with the New York State Court of Claims names the State Department of Transportation and also Department of Motor Vehicles. The complaint says the limo was incorrectly classified by size and was inspected by the DMV when it should have been inspected by the DOT.

An attorney for the Hussains told NEWS10 ABC via text message he hasn’t read the lawsuit, yet, and therefor, has no comment.

A spokesman for the state DOT told NEWS10 they do not comment on ongoing litigation.