SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schoharie County has been without its own jail for nearly a decade. But the new facility is nearing completion after the old one was destroyed due to flooding from Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Sheriff Ronald Stevens says it’s difficult to run the department without a jail in the county, and he’s looking forward to the project being done. He says the electronics within the facility will be top of the line.

The new building should be finished by the first of the year.