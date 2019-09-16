New report highlights ‘smart solutions’ in NY communities

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli released a new report on local government’s use of smart technology.

The report solidified the economic and environmental impact of communities adapting “smart solutions.”

These are communities turning to LED street lighting or the use of paperless billing and upgraded parking meters.

While smart tech advances in local government are good for all, DiNapoli warned leaders to be prepared to systematically address the increasing need for cybersecurity.