New proposal aims to help combat Lyme disease

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new proposal has been announced to help combat Lyme disease.

The proposal was announced at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. It sets aside U.S. Centers for Disease Control funding for a nationwide tick identification pilot program.

The pilot program allows people to use an app to send in a photo of the tick and get answers on what you should do if you’re bitten.

Different ticks can carry diseases other than Lyme. Rensselaer County health officials said ticks can also transmit anaplasmosis, a bacterial infection similar to Lyme, which can cause fever, muscle pain, nausea and confusion.

The warning stems from a spike in anaplasmosis in Rensselaer County.

The best protection is prevention. Wear insect repellent with DEET, wear light colored clothing so ticks can easily be seen, and check you and your pets when coming inside.

If you think you may have contracted Lyme or any other tick-borne illness, contact your doctor immediately.