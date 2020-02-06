New program to help students with learning disabilities

Local
COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A program that helps students with learning disabilities is coming to SUNY Cobleskill.

It’s called the Career Next program. The program is designed to help students with autism and learning differences while obtaining their associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Officials said the program will be available in August when the fall semester begins.

