New program gives hope to kids living in violent community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After two homicides a block away from each other, Celeste Barett-Tolliver hopes to turn things around for her community through a new mentoring and tutoring program.

The program is hosted at the Frank Chapman Center. It’s drawing kids from the West Hill neighborhood teaching them math and reading skills, but also valuable life lessons.

“That there is a better way of doing things rather than gun violence or any other violence going on in the community,” Barett-Tolliver said.

Doors at the center are open for two hours a day from four to six in the evening where local college students volunteer as tutors.

“It’s very striking how mature they are and it kind of saddens me when it comes to [the violence],” said after school tutor Padma Sundaram.

“I feel like I’m learning more from them than they are learning from me.” Sundaram said.

The program’s also seeing success outside school with children seeing positive results in their school work.

The program accepts kids from beyond the West Hill neighborhood. It also accepts walk-ins at its location at 340 First Street in Albany.