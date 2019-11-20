New program designed to create jobs, earn college credits

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A first of its kind program in the Capital Region is designed to create jobs and help people earn college credits.

The New York State Department of Labor, SUNY Schenectady and Schenectady ARC have teamed up for a new, direct support apprenticeship program.

It’s called The College for Me program. Participants are eligible to transfer 25 credits into five different associate degree programs, which is valued at $5,000 worth of free tuition.

Expected to be completed in three years, participants in the Direct Support Program at SUNY Schenectady will have real world experience being an apprentice with Schenectady ARC.

It’s also a great opportunity for employees to enhance their knowledge and skills.