ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Captial District YMCA is opening a new preschool program for ages three to five. The program will open at the new Albany BOCES campus on Watervliet Shaker Road.

The location which is close to the airport and the Northway offers full-time and part-time options available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Captial District YMCA website holds information needed for parents looking to put their children in the preschool program. Part-time rates, three times a week, start at $300 for nonmembers and $250 for members. Full-time rates start at $335 for nonmembers and $285 for members.